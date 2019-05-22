Donald Trump Jr. just scored a book deal, Mediaite has learned.

Center Street Books, an imprint of Hachette, will publish the book — expected at the end of 2019. Politico Playbook first reported that the president’s son inked a deal for a book ““that will focus on politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement.”

Thought Don Jr. is charged with leading the Trump organization during his father’s term in office, his book will focus on the same die-hard MAGA politics that has kept him in the public eye on social media and Fox News.

If it’s anything like his combative Twitter feed, expect Don Jr.’s tome to include a celebratory review of the Mueller investigation that declined to press charges against him — despite his detractor’s predictions.

Don Jr. is still not out of the woods, it should be noted. In between running the Trump Organization and running to campaign stops with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, now a senior adviser to the president’s re-election effort, Don Jr. is set to be hauled in by the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee for more questioning over the Trump Tower Moscow project.

Despite Sen. Lindsey Graham’s suggestion that Don Jr. buck the subpoena, the Trump son reportedly struck a deal with the House Committee for a sit down of several hours set for some time next month.

[Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com