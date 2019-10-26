Gordon Sondland Reportedly Testified That Trump’s Actions in Ukraine Constituted a Quid Pro Quo

One of President Donald Trump’s top diplomats in Europe reportedly told the House last week that Trump’s pressure on Ukraine constituted a quid pro quo.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told House committees that he believed Ukraine would have had to agree to open investigations into Joe Biden’s family and the 2016 American election in order to obtain a White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sondland’s lawyer Robert Luskin told the Wall Street Journal that Sondland would likely return for more questioning if asked.

“Asked by a lawmaker whether that arrangement was a quid pro quo, Mr. Sondland cautioned that he wasn’t a lawyer but said he believed the answer was yes, Mr. Luskin said. Mr. Sondland was testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry, which is examining efforts by Mr. Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to push Ukraine to undertake investigations related to the Biden family and the 2016 campaign. Democrats believe the president abused the power of his office to press a foreign leader to open investigations that could benefit him politically. Mr. Trump has defended his dealings with Ukraine and decried the investigation as a “hoax.””

Trump has repeatedly claimed there was no quid pro quo in his conversation with the Ukrainian president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]