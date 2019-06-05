Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) took a pause before deflecting a question about whether he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agree on potentially impeaching President Donald Trump.

Wolf Blitzer repeatedly pressed Nadler on The Situation Room Wednesday on if he would open a formal inquiry, which Nadler said he would not do at this time.

“As I said, it may come to that … right now there doesn’t appear to be the support for it,” Nadler said.

“Right now we have to get the facts out and we have to educate the American people,” Nadler said. “The American people have been lied to consistently by the president, by the Attorney General, who have misrepresented what was in the Mueller report. That’s why it’s important for us to get [Robert] Mueller to testify.

“Are you on the same page with the speaker, Nancy Pelosi, when it comes to impeachment?” Blitzer asked the chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Nadler took a pause.

“We are launching an inquiry now and whether we launch an impeachment inquiry, it may come to that. It may come to that,” Nadler said after the pause.

When Blitzer asked if Nadler would open a formal impeachment inquiry without Pelosi’s support, Nadler responded “When that decision has to be made, it will be made not by any one individual, it will be made probably by the caucus as a whole.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com