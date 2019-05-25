Presidential historian Jon Meacham said last night President Donald Trump‘s talk of “treason” is something that the Founders feared.

Trump used the word again this week to decry the Russia investigation and several top intel officials involved in the probe.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, filling in for Lawrence O’Donnell, brought on Meacham and they both agreed Trump is clearly getting this whole thing wrong.

Meacham said Trump keeps saying it “loosely” and “what Donald Trump has done this week and in many other cases is not a slip of the tongue––it’s an attempt to stoke fear, it’s an attempt to take his opponents and put them in the un-American category.”

“The last time we went through a system––a moment where we put people in an un-American category was the McCarthy era. And we know how well that turned out,” he added.

