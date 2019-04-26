New Poll Shows Majority Opposes Impeachment, But Most Don’t Think Mueller Report ‘Cleared’ Trump

A new poll from ABC and the Washington Post shows that right now a majority of Americans oppose impeaching President Donald Trump.

56 percent of respondents are opposed to Congress beginning impeachment proceedings, while only 37 percent favors it.

Along party lines, 62 percent of Democrats favor impeachment right now while 87 percent of Republicans are against it.

Trump’s overall approval rating in the poll is 39 percent. 58 percent of people in the poll say the Mueller report doesn’t change their opinion of the Trump administration––only 23 percent say it makes them look more negatively at the White House and 11 percent say more positively.

But when asked whether the report “cleared” Trump of all wrongdoing, only 31 percent agreed with that sentiment, while 53 percent disagreed.

58 percent believe that POTUS lied about “matters under investigation by Mueller.”

You can read the full poll results here.

