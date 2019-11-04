Senator Rand Paul briefly spoke at President Donald Trump‘s rally tonight and went on a tear against the whistleblower that raised concerns about the president’s Ukraine call.

Trump introduces him with some kind words, acknowledging a few differences between them (you’ll recall during the 2016 election things got particularly nasty between them at one of the debates).

Tonight Paul praised Trump’s “great courage” in “fac[ing] down the fake media every day, adding, “Congress needs to step up and have equal courage to defend the president!”

He said what Hunter Biden did is “the definition of corruption” before saying “we also now know the name of the whistleblower”:

“The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name!”

He added that both Hunter Biden and the whistleblower should be subpoenaed.

Trump himself said yesterday the media should print the whistleblower’s name.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

