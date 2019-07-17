A conservative Republican congressman attempted to push back against Democrats condemning President Donald Trump’s tweets by contending he is a “person of color” because he is white.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told VICE News “You know, they talk about people of color. I’m a person of color. I’m white. I’m an Anglo Saxon.”

“People say things all the time, but I don’t get offended,” Kelly said. “With a name like Mike Kelly you can’t be from anyplace else but Ireland.”

On Tuesday night, the House of Representatives voted to condemn Trump’s tweets by 240-187. Four Republican members and independent Rep. Justin Amash voted with Democrats. Chaos unfolded on the floor after Republican Rep. Doug Collins objected to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Trump’s tweets racist, but her comments were ultimately not struck from the record.

Although many Republicans like Kelly have attempted to defend Trump’s tweets, others have explicitly denounced his attacks on progressive Democratic congresswomen as “racist.”

[Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com