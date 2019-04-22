Trump Says He Won’t Nominate Herman Cain to the Fed: He Asked Me Not to, And ‘I Will Respect His Wishes’

President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that he will not nominate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board following widespread criticism.

My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Cain’s nomination to the Fed was expected to encounter considerable opposition on Congress, but he recently told reporters that he was not backing away from his potential nomination.

