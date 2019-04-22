comScore

Trump Says He Won’t Nominate Herman Cain to the Fed: He Asked Me Not to, And ‘I Will Respect His Wishes’

By Ken MeyerApr 22nd, 2019, 12:30 pm

President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that he will not nominate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board following widespread criticism.

Cain’s nomination to the Fed was expected to encounter considerable opposition on Congress, but he recently told reporters that he was not backing away from his potential nomination.

