President Donald Trump shrugged off the economy’s recent troubles on Wednesday by claiming the stock market would be soaring if he didn’t have to confront China through his trade war.

During a White House pool spray, Trump boasted about the state of America’s economy while claiming that China is experiencing their “worst year in over half a century.”

“Let me tell you,” Trump said. “If I wanted to do nothing with China, our stock market, our stock market would be 10,000 points higher than it is right now but somebody had to do this… It was out of control and they were out of control.”

Trump continued by saying “we’ll see what happens” in terms of making a deal with China, all while repeating his claims of how badly they’re faring because of the trade war.

Trump’s comments come shortly after many political observers became concerned about the apparent possibility of a future recession. Weeks ago, the Dow took a nosedive when it fell more than 500 points in one day, plus Trump’s increased tariffs on China and his fight with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell have not been stabilizing elements either.

