Trump Claims He Has Not Yet Read the Mueller Report: ‘What They Did Was Treason!’

Donald Trump says he hasn’t seen Robert Mueller‘s full report on him, but he doesn’t care what it says anyway because he’s president.

Trump has been touting his supposed vindication on Russian collusion and obstruction of justice for the last few days, and as he took questions from the White House press pool on Wednesday, and he called the Mueller probe an “illegal investigation” and an “attempted coup” conducted by “dirty cops.”

“It was an illegal investigation. It was started illegally. Everything about it was crooked,” Trump declared. “This was an illegal witch hunt and everybody knew they knew it too. And they got caught. And what they did was treason. What they did was terrible. What they did was against our Constitution and everything we stand for.”

Trump was repeatedly peppered with questions on this, and when asked if he read the Mueller report, he brushed it off by saying “I won. No collusion, no obstruction.”

“Everybody knows I won and the it was illegally started. I have not read the Mueller report. I haven’t seen the Mueller report. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t care about the Mueller report. I’ve been totally exonerated.”

Between this and Trump’s remarks from last week, it seems he’s really pushing the narrative that the Mueller investigation was an act of criminal treachery against the United States.

Watch above, via Fox News.

