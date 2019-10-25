comScore

Trump Dances on Political Graves of Tim Ryan and Eric Swalwell: ‘Obnoxious and Greedy Politicians Never Make It’

By Joe DePaoloOct 25th, 2019, 8:42 am

President Donald Trump, known for being ever gracious in victory, spent part of his Friday celebrating the exits of two lesser-known candidates from the presidential race.

In an early-morning tweet, the president mocked Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for bowing out. The latter called it quits on Thursday. The former dropped out all the way back on July 8.

“Another big dropout of the Presidential race was, along with 0% Tim Ryan, 0% @RepSwalwell. Such talk and bravado from both, and nothing to show,” Trump wrote. “They stood for nothing, and the voters couldn’t stand by them.”

The president added, in what could be read by some as foreshadowing, “Obnoxious and greedy politicians never make it in the end!”

The president is likely to post some form of this taunt 17 more times — as 18 Democrats are currently still vying for the nomination. Eight candidates, including Swalwell and Ryan, have dropped out.

