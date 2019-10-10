President Donald Trump went off on a wild screed against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a rally in her home state.

Speaking at the Target Center in Minneapolis Thursday night, Trump ripped the congresswoman, and mockingly slammed Minnesotans for putting her in office.

“I know the people of Minnesota. I want to tell you, and I also at the same time — it’s both a question and a statement — how the hell did that ever happen!?” Trump said — referring to Omars election. “How did it happen?”

He added, “How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? I’m very angry at you people right now.”

The president went on to smear Omar as an “American-hating socialist,” and alluded to several controversial remarks previously made by the congresswoman. Trump later referred to her as being part of “AOC plus three,” a clear indication that he plans to put Omar, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) front-and-center in the run-up to the 2020 election.

“She is a disgrace to our country, and she is one of the big reasons why I’m going to win and the Republican party is going to win Minnesota in 13 months,” Trump said.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

