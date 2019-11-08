President Donald Trump took the promotional power to a curiously new place on Friday afternoon, when he announced something called MAGACHALLENGE that appears to have been created by Twitter user @SuriusVsVodka, aka “Maga Boy,” aka “Bryson Gray,” aka what the hell is going on here?

Trump tweeted that he will be announcing winners of this contest and inviting them to the White House to meet with the president and perform for others in attendance. Trump tweeted:

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

The source tweet that President Trump quote-tweeted appears to show an individual wearing a series of MAGA hats while rapping to a camera. It’s not clear what happens later in the video as this writer could not be bothered to watch past the first 10 seconds. Sorry.

What exactly is the MAGACHALLENGE? Let’s go to Daily Beast’s Will Sommer for the report. What are you learning Will?

The “MAGA Challenge” is a popular, and sometimes very cringey, trend on pro-Trump social media where Trump fans perform Trump-themed raps. https://t.co/SjMDiUY2UO — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 8, 2019

Interesting. Now Will, are you still planning on competing yourself in the MAGACHALLENGE? I know you’ve been privately bragging about your MAGA schtick.

Will?

It appears we are having audio problems with Will. Thanks for the report.

