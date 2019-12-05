Hours after challenging Democrats to come after him with impeachment, President Donald Trump ripped into the “Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats” now that they are moving forward with the effort to make it happen.

“They are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING,” the president said on Twitter. “The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

….This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that Congressional Democrats will file articles of impeachment against Trump, saying “the facts are conclusive, the president has abused his power.” Trump’s comments come shortly after his last round of Twitter proclamations, in which, he challenged Democrats by saying “if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business.”

So, looks like he got what he wished for.

