President Donald Trump says Rudy Giuliani is still his lawyer despite recent questions about whether the two have become distant with each other.

Between Trump’s ambiguous comments on Friday and the fact that Giuliani is facing a federal criminal investigation for his involvement in the Ukraine scandal, it recently came into question whether the former New York City mayor is still acting as the president’s personal attorney. During an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, Trump was asked if Giuliani is still his attorney, and he answered “yes, and he’s a great gentleman.”

Trump proceeded to shower further praise on Giuliani, saying “I know nothing about him being under investigation…I can’t imagine it.” Trump was asked later on to clarify if he “unquestionably” stands with Giuliani despite the investigation.

“They should be looking at really bad people doing bad things to our country,” Trump answered. “I stand behind Rudy Giuliani.”

Trump also took questions on what he knows about Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Giuliani’s associates who were arrested this week for violating campaign finance law. Trump claimed he didn’t know who either of them were (even though there’s a photo of the four of them together), and the president eventually acknowledged them as donors while dismissing that detail because “I have thousands and thousands of donors.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

