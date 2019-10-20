President Donald Trump shared a segment from Jesse Watters‘ Fox show in which Watters told viewers they should be tuning out the “noise” of negative stories about the president the news media is covering.

Watters’ monologue was about “remembering what’s really important” ahead of the 2020 election, and it focused on the economy and recent economic models from Moody’s projecting a Trump reelection victory.

Per CNBC, the Moody’s report said, “Our ‘pocket¬book’ model is the most economically driven of the three. If voters were to vote primarily on the basis of their pocketbooks, the president would steamroll the competition.”

Watters praised the Trump economy before ending with this:

“The media’s trying its best to ignore the great economy. The press is pushing Russia and Ukraine and impeachment and all these other fake scandals. They want to depress Americans and make Trump look like he’s hanging off the edge of a cliff or something, like he’s about to lose office. This is just noise. Tune it out. You know how you feel. Don’t let the left make you go crazy. They’re the ones going crazy.”

Naturally, the president shared it on Twitter. You can watch above.

