A new excerpt of the upcoming book from Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender claims former President Donald Trump shocked his then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly by saying Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things.”

Bender’s book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story Of How Trump Lost, has generated a great deal of media attention lately with its shocking revelations about the former president’s time in office. The Guardian obtained an early copy of the book, and they report that Trump stunned Kelly by praising the Nazi dictator during a trip to France in 2018 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Bender’s book claims Trump made his comments while Kelly was reminding him “which countries were on which side during the conflict” and Kelly “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities.” It was in the middle of this conversation when Trump allegedly said “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.”

From Bender’s book, via The Guardian:

Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred”, emphasizing German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s. “Kelly pushed back again,” Bender writes, “and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.” Bender adds that Kelly told Trump that even if his claim about the German economy under the Nazis after 1933 were true, “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.”

Bender’s report on Trump’s comments follows old, separate reports on Trump’s trip to France, one of which claimed Trump called U.S. troops who died in the war “losers” and “suckers.” Bender has interviewed Trump for the book after the end of the latter’s presidency, and he says Trump denied making the Hitler comments.

Kelly is among the high-profile former members of the Trump administration who turned against the former president after leaving their roles in the White House. Bender’s book says the incident played into how Kelly had to cope with working for Trump in spite of his “stunning disregard for history.”

