Trump ‘Thanks’ Democrats for Hearings, Shares Videos of Republicans Confronting Mueller

By Josh FeldmanJul 24th, 2019, 2:03 pm

President Donald Trump has been active on Twitter during today’s Robert Mueller hearings, swiping at the former special counsel and mocking the Democrats.

The president tweeted this afternoon, as the second hearing got underway, “I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff – an Embarrassment to our Country!”

He went on to share videos of the exchanges Mueller had at the first hearing with Congressmen Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, and Matt Gaetz.

