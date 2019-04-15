Trump to Present Tiger Woods With Presidential Medal of Freedom For ‘Comeback in … LIFE’

President Donald Trump announced that he will be giving golf superstar Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his victory at the Masters yesterday.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump wrote in a tweet this afternoon.

Woods’ win, which was his first major title victory since 2008, marked a major career comeback for the 43-year-old.

Trump is apparently particularly impressed with Woods return to the forefront of golf, as he live-tweeted the end of Woods round in Augusta and was quick to congratulate the athlete multiple times.

The pro-golfer and Trump have known each other for over two decades and occasionally play golf together. When pressed about his relationship with the president, Woods essentially punted the question and insisted you “must respect the office” regardless of his who occupying it.

