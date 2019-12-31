As President Donald Trump walked into his Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party, he told reporters that the situation at the U.S. Embassy of Iraq was “handled very well.”

The embassy came under attack by thousands of demonstrators earlier today who were protesting recent U.S. airstrikes against Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militiamen. U.S. guards and Iraqi soldiers held the protesters at bay, and Trump invoked the 2012 Benghazi attack as he spoke about today’s incident.

“The Marines came in. We had some great warriors come in. They did a fantastic job,” Trump said. “This will not be a Benghazi. Benghazi never should have happened. This will never, ever be a Benghazi.”

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the protest earlier today, threatening that “They will pay a very BIG PRICE” for any damages incurred.

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Trump told reporters that he doesn’t see war breaking out between the U.S. and Iran, saying they “should want peace more than anybody.”

