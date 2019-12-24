President Donald Trump was asked about North Korea threatening a “Christmas gift” — potentially a missile test — by reporters at his Florida resort on Tuesday.

“That’s okay, we’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump said. “Let’s see what happens. Everyone has got surprises for me but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along. Maybe it’s a nice present, maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase. As opposed to a missile test. I make it vase — a nice present from him. You never know.”

It’s now Christmas day in North Korea, and the country has reportedly threatened the U.S. with a “Christmas gift.” Per NPR:

In what could be a reference to a new missile test, North Korea is threatening to give the U.S. a “Christmas gift” unless Washington abides by an end-of-year deadline set by Pyongyang for concessions in exchange for a possible deal to curb its nuclear weapons program. North Korea accused the U.S. of stalling on diplomatic efforts between the two countries because of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

