CNN Taken Off the Air in Venezuela

Amid the uprising in Venezuela today and the global attention it is receiving, CNN International was taken off the air.

Per CNN en Español’s report, DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable and Telefónica all were ordered to block the cable news network.

Breaking news: @CNN has been taken off the air in Venezuela by the Maduro government as we cover violent clashes in Caracas. DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable, and Telefónica all received orders from Venezuela’s government regulator Conatel to block CNN. — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) April 30, 2019

CNN en Español was blocked in Venezuela two years ago.

And reportedly they are not the only channel that was blocked in Venezuela today:

Venezuela press freedom group says Directv cut off access to BBC and CNN (in English) during their Venezuela coverage. CNN in Spanish was cut off months ago, says @NelaBalbi, director of @ipysvenezuela — Frank Bajak (@fbajak) April 30, 2019

CNN’s report on the network being blocked includes what appears to be video of the moment it happened:

Momento exacto cuando el gobierno dictador saca del aire a CNN (en inglés) de la parrilla de programación por cable (canal 706) y censura aún más con Conatel. ¿Alguno tiene duda de que la libertad de expresión no existe en Venezuela? pic.twitter.com/WR0XReOWNW — Jhomar Lóp[e]z (@JhomarLopez) April 30, 2019

