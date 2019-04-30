comScore

CNN Taken Off the Air in Venezuela

By Josh FeldmanApr 30th, 2019, 3:36 pm

Amid the uprising in Venezuela today and the global attention it is receiving, CNN International was taken off the air.

Per CNN en Español’s report, DirecTV, Net Uno, Intercable and Telefónica all were ordered to block the cable news network.

CNN en Español was blocked in Venezuela two years ago.

And reportedly they are not the only channel that was blocked in Venezuela today:

CNN’s report on the network being blocked includes what appears to be video of the moment it happened:

