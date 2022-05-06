Colorado Governor Wants Disney to Ditch Florida, Blasts DeSantis’ Attacks: ‘This Is What Putin Does’

Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) is continuing his campaign to get Disney to make a move from Florida to Colorado, now comparing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s Meet the Press, the governor was asked about his tweets last month targeting DeSantis and offering an open invitation for Disney to drop Florida for Polis’ state.

The governor said he was “taken aback” when DeSantis lashed out at Disney over their “advocacy” for LBGTQ citizens outraged over a new law banning classroom discussions about gender and sexual orientation in grades kindergarten through third grade.

Disney made their opposition to the law clear in March, which has kicked off an escalating battle between the company and Florida’s governor. The Florida legislature voted last month for Disney World to lose their tax status designation as their own district, something recognized by the state for more than 50 years. DeSantis has touted the repeal of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney’s special taxing district, despite the potential of it passing on some massive costs to Floridians.

Polis accused DeSantis on Friday of carrying an “authoritarian mindset” reminiscent of dictators , and he doubled down on his invitation for Disney to head to the mountains of Colorado.

“We don’t retaliate based on your politics,” the governor said of his state. “That’s what Putin does, that’s what [Hugo] Chávez did, and [Nicolás] Maduro.”

Polis sent a message to companies beyond Disney, saying both liberal and conservative organizations can find a home in Colorado and not expect a escalating verbal war with the state government.

“In Colorado, I don’t care if your organization is conservative or liberal, I don’t care what your healthcare plan does…we have a home for you,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com