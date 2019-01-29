DNC Chair Tom Perez: Howard Schultz Could Run as a Democrat, ‘We’ll Treat Him Very Fairly’

On Fox News tonight, DNC Chair Tom Perez said that if former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz runs, he should run as a Democrat.

Bret Baier asked Perez about the backlash to a potential Schultz third-party run and whether it would be a threat to whoever the Democratic nominee ends up being.

“I have respect for Howard Schultz,” Perez said. “If he chooses to get in the race, I hope he gets in in the Democratic party. We’ll treat him very fairly.”

But he’s not––Schultz was very critical of the Democratic party last night––and Perez said he also subscribes to the concern that a third-party run would split the vote and help Trump.

Perez talked about looking forward to the upcoming Democratic debates, and when Baier asked, he said Fox News is in the mix for potentially hosting primary debates.

Baier also confronted Perez about the DNC dropping out as a sponsor of the Women’s March amid increased scrutiny into associations between movement leaders and Louis Farrakhan. He directly asked if the decision was about concerns of anti-Semitism. Perez said they “had a host of concerns,” before pointing to the Democratic party platform on Israel.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

