MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah spelled out the potential legal trouble facing both President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani over the growing Ukraine controversy.

“Here, Trump essentially was trying to get the Ukrainian president to bribe him, give him information about his political opponent in exchange for aid to the country. So, that is soliciting a bribe,” she said.

“Frankly, this is very mob-like,” Rocah continued.

Anchor Alex Witt then asked the former federal prosecutor what “hot water” Giuliani faced over reports he and Trump improperly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden.

“The case against Rudy Giuliani for all of these crimes that we’re discussing is quite clear,” Rocah said. “I mean, particularly, the campaign finance violations. He is beyond familiar with those. I mean, he just spent two years arguing why Trump didn’t violate them.”

“There’s just no governmental privilege here,” she continued. “He is acting as a personal representative of the president with respect to his campaign. And I think he’s also liable for conspiracy with respect to bribery and extortion. I’m not saying it’s an open-and-shut case right now here today, but boy if I were a prosecutor working for an independent Department of Justice right now, I would want that case.”

Rocah also noted there are “proper channels” Trump could have used if he was actually concerned about Biden.

“If there is reason for a U.S. citizen to be investigated and the aid of another country is needed, there are proper channels to do that through, and they don’t include the president of the United States calling up the leader of another country and demanding it in exchange for foreign aid,” Rocah said.

