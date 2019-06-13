Fox’s Bartiromo Defends Trump’s Foreign Intel Comments By Falsely Claiming He Was ‘Wiretapped’

Fox Business’ Maria Baritromo defended President Donald Trump on Thursday in light of his statement that he would welcome information from foreign intelligence to use against 2020 opponents.

There’s been a spasm of shock and awe since Trump said in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he would accept that kind of foreign dirt. He also rejected the idea of informing the FBI if that happens. As Bartiromo spoke about this during an interview with Hugo Gordon, the Washington Examiner editorial director wasted no time redirecting the conversation to the connection between Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the infamous Fusion GPS dossier. Gordon suggested that welcoming dirt from foreign officials was the same as Clinton’s funding of the dossier, a piece of opposition research compiled by a former British spy.

“That’s what’s extraordinary to me,” Bartiromo agreed. “It’s just extraordinary that the mainstream media can do this story and continue to completely ignore with this cabal of people did in early months of 2016 in terms of informants, listening in, wire-tapping Donald Trump and getting international intel sources involved…It’s just a complete white-wash.”

While the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation on the Trump campaign to examine them for suspicious connections with Russia, Trump’s Justice Department has released multiple reports denying that Trump was ever wiretapped.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com