Fox News host Harris Faulkner and media critic Howard Kurtz both took issue with the White House claim that cancelling newspaper subscriptions will save “hundreds of thousands.”

“It’s not about saving money,” Kurtz said on Outnumbered Overtime Friday. It’s about President Trump doesn’t like the way these papers cover him as he makes clear all the time.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump cancelled the White House’s subscriptions to the New York Times and The Washington Post because Trump didn’t like the newspaper’s coverage of himself.

“It’s going to save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. It wouldn’t surprise me if it goes into the millions,” WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed of also forcing all federal agencies to end their subscriptions.

“But to extend it to all federal departments and agencies, I think it’s a bit petty,” Kurtz said.

Faulkner also noted “The Washington Post does give free subscriptions to federal government employees, those who have .gov .edu in their emails. Our brain room couldn’t find evidence of that for The New York Times although it does give a 50% discount to military and military veterans.”

