Shepard Smith pulled no punches.

In a comprehensive, powerful show open on Thursday’s edition of Shepard Smith Reporting, the Fox News anchor spelled out the potential ramifications of President Donald Trump asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The president asked Ukraine and China to investigate his political rival on television for all the world to hear,” Smith said. “Fox News knows of no federal investigation of his rival for any violations of any American law. If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for reelection, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary in to investigate a rival.”

Smith went on to note that Biden said that “what he did in Ukraine was fully transparent and was carried out in front of the whole world. There is no known evidence to support President Trump’s conspiracy theories about Biden’s activities, as we have reported here repeatedly.”

The anchor closed his devastating five-minute opener by doubling back to Trump’s urging the Chinese to investigate Biden.

“Today, the president did exactly what he’s accused of doing. This time on live television. And this time, he asked the totalitarian government of China to investigate his will ahead of trade talks scheduled for next week.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

