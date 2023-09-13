Gaetz Claims McCarthy ‘Has No Real Intent To Follow Through’ On Impeaching Joe Biden

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had “no real intent to follow through” with the impeachment of President Joe Biden and that the whole effort is merely a “mirage” on Wednesday.

After Gaetz tore into McCarthy, calling him “a sad and pathetic man who lies to hold on to power,” host Ari Melber asked the congressman to react to a clip of McCarthy claiming that the Biden impeachment inquiry was “not impeachment.”

“I couldn’t tell if you cut away to Kevin McCarthy or a commercial for Low-T, because yesterday’s impeachment is somehow today’s not impeachment,” Gaetz declared. “Good gracious, if we actually have to make the case about Joe Biden, let’s hope we have effective people like Jim Jordan and James Comer making the case, and maybe turn off Kevin McCarthy’s microphone for a while.”

Gaetz went on:

I can peel back the curtain here. Kevin McCarthy is going to advance an actual impeachment on Joe Biden a lot like he was going to advance an impeachment of [Alejandro] Mayorkas. Remember back in January of this year, he kept saying we were going to impeach Mayorkas and the people that were blocking his speakership were blocking the impeachment of Mayorkas? Well, once Kevin got power, all of that just went by the wayside, and I think you’re witnessing the same gaslighting and the same illusion and the same mirage right here. He doesn’t really mean it. He knows he broke the deal in January, he knows there are enough of us in the Republican conference who want to hold him do that deal, and so he’s throwing impeachment out like an ill-cast lure, and he has no real intent to follow through. By the way, if he did, we’d subpoena Hunter Biden! If this was a serious effort, call it an inquiry, an impeachment, an oversight, whatever you want, if you were really serious, you’d subpoena Hunter Biden and get answers. They’re not serious and that’s why you see this failure theater in the absence of real accountability.

Gaetz has had a strained relationship with McCarthy since leading the House Republican rebellion in January, which halted the election of McCarthy as speaker until a deal with certain concessions was struck.

Watch above via MSNBC.

