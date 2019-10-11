comScore
Giuliani Says He’s Still Trump’s Attorney After POTUS’ Comments to Reporters Trigger Speculation

By Josh FeldmanOct 11th, 2019, 5:45 pm

President Donald Trump puzzled a number of people this afternoon with his answer to the question of whether Rudy Giuliani is still his personal attorney.

A reporter directly asked the president, “Is Rudy Giuliani still your personal attorney?”

Trump responded, “Well, I don’t know, I haven’t spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He’s a very good attorney and he has been my attorney, yeah, sure.”

Reporters reached out to Giuliani himself, who said yes when asked if he’s still the president’s attorney:

CNN, meanwhile, is reporting this afternoon that Trump has been “expressing concerns” about Giuliani’s ties to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman following the two men being arrested and charged this week.

