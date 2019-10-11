President Donald Trump puzzled a number of people this afternoon with his answer to the question of whether Rudy Giuliani is still his personal attorney.

A reporter directly asked the president, “Is Rudy Giuliani still your personal attorney?”

Trump responded, “Well, I don’t know, I haven’t spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He’s a very good attorney and he has been my attorney, yeah, sure.”

Reporters reached out to Giuliani himself, who said yes when asked if he’s still the president’s attorney:

"Yes," Giuliani just texted me, when I asked if he was still representing Trump. https://t.co/000Hig2frt — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 11, 2019

I don’t know how to describe Giuliani’s response to my follow up question so I’m just going to include a screen shot here. pic.twitter.com/Yv8hqfB9kx — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 11, 2019

CNN, meanwhile, is reporting this afternoon that Trump has been “expressing concerns” about Giuliani’s ties to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman following the two men being arrested and charged this week.

Giuliani tells CNN, when asked if he is still the President’s attorney, “yes." https://t.co/uY0Q6XYZX5 — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) October 11, 2019

You can watch above, via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com