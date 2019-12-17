Rudy Giuliani has been touting evidence he found in Ukraine after his most recent travel, and he wasn’t shy about making it clear this week he wanted Marie Yovanovitch kicked out as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. He claimed that Yovanovitch was not a corruption fighter, but actually corrupt herself.

“I forced her out because she’s corrupt,” he said on Fox News last night.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was somewhat bewildered today by how Giuliani is still going, given how President Donald Trump is likely to be impeached over Ukraine pressure efforts tomorrow:

“This is just stunning. This is like if in the middle of the Clinton impeachment, Bill Clinton was out dating on the town. Just flaunting this. It’s almost unbelievable.”

He also added, “I have to say there’s no evidence that Marie Yovanovitch is corrupt or has done anything wrong. None.”

As the panel criticized Giuliani’s actions, Tapper noted a report that “the Kremlin loves what Rudy is doing, anti-corruption activists in Ukraine heralded ones, respected ones, hate what he’s doing.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

