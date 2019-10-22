James Clyburn Slams Trump’s ‘Lynching’ Tweet: ‘One Word No President Ought to Apply to Himself’

Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) used an interview with CNN to rip President Donald Trump for calling his impeachment inquiry a “lynching.”

Trump is drawing considerable disapproval for how he is comparing impeachment – a Constitutional process – to a “lynching.” When CNN’s John Berman asked Clyburn for his thoughts about Trump’s tweet on Tuesday morning, the congressman accused the president of using “inflammatory statements, and that is one word no president ought to apply to himself.”

“Andrew Johnson never would have described what was happening to him this way,” Clyburn continued. “Certainly Bill Clinton didn’t, nor did Nixon. So this president is hopefully an anomaly.”

When Berman asked if Trump’s remarks offend Clyburn’s “sense of history,” he answered “very much so.”

“I am not just a politician, I’m a southern politician,” Clyburn said. “I’m a product of the South. I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about.”

Watch above, via CNN.

