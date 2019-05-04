Fox News’ Jesse Watters started off his show on Saturday by mocking Joe Biden for his crowd size and Trumpian-sounding motto.

Watters started off by saying that only 600 people showed up to Biden’s event in Pittsburgh.

“600 people showed up,” Watters said. “Here’s a little side-by-side of Joe’s audience and President Trump’s audience from last week.”

He then said Trump reached a “full-capacity” crowd of 12,000 and people were waiting outside while a 600 estimate for Biden’s crowd seemed generous.

“No one is driving hours and hours to hear Joe Biden speak,” Watters snarked.

The Fox News host then lit into Biden over talk about his motto.

Speaking on Good Morning America in a clip played by Watters, Biden was asked since Trump has a motto, does he have one.

Biden replied: “Make America moral again, make America return to the essence of who we are.”

After the clip ended, Watters quipped: “That is your motto? You ripped off Trump’s motto and changed a word, make America moral again? Make America the essence of what we are? It doesn’t even fit on a bumper sticker.”

Watch above, via Fox News

