Jesse Watters summed up U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia in blunt terms on Thursday, telling viewers tolerance of the regime’s actions is the price of lower oil and gas prices.

Co-hosts of The Five discussed President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia. As a presidential candidate, Biden took a hard line on the Saudis and condemned its crown prince for ordering the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. He also pledged to stop approving arms sales to the country amid its ongoing war against Yemen, which is essentially a proxy war with its regional rival Iran.

But since assuming office, Biden has had to take a softer approach. As a major oil producer and member of OPEC, Saudi Arabia is in a position to help drive down (or up) global oil prices. Biden’s visit to the country is being viewed as an attempt to get the Saudis to increase production.

Watters cited Khashoggi’s murder and said then-President Donald Trump “was smart about it.”

“He figured it’s not worth destroying American energy policy over one killing,” said Watters.

“How about the 15 of 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis?” Geraldo Rivera asked him.

“Geraldo, it’s the same deal we’ve made since 1945,” Watters responded.

“Obviously they were involved in 9/11, but listen, do you want $10 oil or not?” he continued. “The only other solution, Geraldo, is to delink the United States from world oil prices, and that way, we have cheap oil in the United States. If you’re gonna do that, do that. But if you’re not, then you’re gonna have to play the Saudi game.”

Later in the segment, Greg Gutfeld suggested there isn’t any direct evidence linking the Saudi government to the Sept. 11 attacks.

An FBI report released last year revealed that links between the hijackers and Saudi officials were stronger than had initially been reported.

Watch above via Fox News.

