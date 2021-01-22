Joe Scarborough Blasts Fox News After Gingrich Claims Democrats Want to ‘Exterminate’ Republicans: ‘Beyond Grotesque’

Joe Scarborough went off on Fox News after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich claimed on Hannity Thursday night that Democrats want to “exterminate” Republicans.

“Fox News had someone I know, a former leader of the Republican party, saying that Democrats wanted, and I’m using his words here, Democrats wanted to, quote, exterminate, exterminate all Republicans,” the Morning Joe host said on Friday morning.

“Let me say that again for Fox News sponsors,” he continued. “For Fox News sponsors to let you know what’s happening now on Fox News. That they are getting people who are Fox News contributors, who are saying that Democrats, Joe Biden, and Democrats, want to, quote, exterminate all Republicans.”

He then pivoted to Tucker Carlson, without citing him by name, who recently condemned the 25,000 National Guard troops that secured the nation’s capital to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after a deadly insurrection on the Capitol was led by Trump supporters. Carlson derided that as a show of force designed by Democratic leadership to signal control.

“You also have Fox News hosts that are talking about how Democrats are using troops to make American people submissive,” Scarborough noted. “That they are not American troops. They are Democratic troops that are just there to show that they are in complete power.”

“This is sick. Willie, it’s especially sick and damaging. Here we are, what, a couple weeks after an insurrection against the United States of America?” the Morning Joe host continued, before pivoting to Fox News’s recent ratings decline.

“I understand that Fox News is having trouble because NewsMax is taking some of its viewers,” he added. “And some of the people think Fox News hasn’t been harsh enough since the election. But we had mobs surging up to the United States Capitol a couple weeks ago, and you have a former Republican leader saying that all Democrats want to, quote, exterminate Republicans. That is patently un-American for him to say that.”

Scarborough then turned to Gingrich, blasting him for “trying to gin up the base so he can make money on his mailing lists, so they can drive ratings up and so he can inspire an insurrection against the United States as well.”

“That is beyond grotesque. We — of all the crazy stuff we have seen, we’ve never been to this point yet,” Scarborough concluded.

