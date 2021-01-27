It’s difficult to put into words the passion, anger, and frustration that Joe Scarborough expressed Wednesday morning in reaction to 45 Republican Senators’ vote supporting Rand Paul’s objection to holding the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional.

Last week, Trump was impeached by the House over his alleged role in a deadly insurrection by his supporters, who swarmed the Capitol following a speech he made at the “Save America Rally.”

Video has emerged from that fateful day showing insurrectionists chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” asking where Speaker Nancy Pelosi is and discussing the overturning of the Electoral College certification because the rioters had been convinced that the election was stolen. It was not.

After that vote was made, CNN’s Jake Tapper opened The Lead Tuesday by pithily noting, “Any American citizen thinking that Republican senators might have finally reached their limit with Donald Trump after Mr. Trump incited a terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, well, I have bad news for you. They apparently have not.”

Frequent readers of Mediaite know that most mornings feature a daily post that features the Morning Joe host, largely due to his passion and the uniqueness of his takes. His commentary is salient to the daily discourse and often drives that national narrative. Scarborough’s emotions are often on full display, and Wednesday was only different in the level to which he rose. To quote Spinal Tap, he went to 11.

Scarborough called out Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley each by name, and likened them to terrorist sympathizers on the basis that they want to move on from what was clearly a domestic terrorist attack that, in his words, was done by individuals who were looking to assassinate their colleagues.

He drew a direct comparison to the deadly attack on January 6th to the events of 9/11. He finished his impassioned rant by telling members of his former party currently serving in Senate, “NEVER FORGET.” And yes, it is totally fair to use all caps in that descriptor.

Watch above via MSNBC.

