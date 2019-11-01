Joe Walsh, one of the Republicans mounting a longshot 2020 GOP primary bid against President Donald Trump, said today he’s seeing a lot of Trump fatigue in the Republican party.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar brought up the Trump “he’s no Mr. Nice Guy” ad and asked Walsh, “What does it say that that campaign could actually be a very smart strategy?”

Walsh argued “it says he’s got nothing else,” calling it “almost pathetic” because all Trump has is “a shrinking pile of supporters.”

He said he’s heard from Trump supporters and received pushback from them, before adding, “More and more, Brianna, I hear from Republicans who say, ‘I’m exhausted. I’m tired of his bullshit, I’m tired of the drama.'”

Walsh brought up the new polling today showing where Americans are on impeachment. 82 percent of Republicans oppose impeachment, while 18 percent support it (Walsh cited the 18 percent figure but incorrectly said “only 74 precent support him on impeachment” [the poll found 74 percent of Republicans approving of his job performance]).

“His support shrinks by the day and he knows that. That’s why he gets uglier by the minute,” Walsh added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

