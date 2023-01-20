Joy Behar Earns Eye Rolls, Issues Correction After Floating Alec Baldwin Conspiracy Theory About ‘Big Republican’ Prosecutor

Joy Behar floated a bizarre conspiracy theory on Friday, suggesting Alec Baldwin being charged for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins may be politically motivated.

Baldwin is being charged for the accidental shooting of Hutchins in October 2021 on the New Mexico Rust film set. Baldwin, also a producer on the movie, has repeatedly insisted he deserves no blame and pointed his finger at other experts on the set of the film.

Behar referred to the district attorney charging Baldwin a “big Republican,” a point that was met with immediate pushback from her View co-hosts.

Behar defended Baldwin after Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Baldwin would be charged. The district attorney also rejected Baldwin’s previous claim that he never pulled the trigger of the weapon.

“She’s a big Republican,” Behar said of the the DA. “I’m only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans. They cannot stand him.”

Regardless, Behar’s argument earned immediate scoffs from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and Rachel Lindsay. Behar threw her hands up before she could hear a word either of them said and declared, “I’m not saying anything more than that!”

Lindsay, who is an attorney, argued Baldwin holds some blame for the shooting, pointing to an interview with fellow actor George Clooney where he said he always checks a weapon for ammunition before handling it on a set. The DA reportedly spoke with other actors about how they typically handle firearms on a movie set.

Behar defended Baldwin earlier in the show, dismissing criticism of him as a producer on the movie, claiming he was only a “creative” producer. She cited her own history in film to claim that an actor can only think about one thing on a set, and it’s apparently not safety.

“As a person who has been in a couple of movies, all you’re thinking of is your part when you’re an actor,” she said. You’re not worried — I was not worried that my brassiere is going to fall off me or whatever. Somebody else has to worry about that.”

Carmack-Altwies actually a Democrat. Behar corrected herself later in the show and said she got the district attorney mixed up with Andrea Reeb who assisted in the Baldwin investigation as a special prosecutor. She now serves in the New Mexico House of Representatives and is a Republican.

“It’s the special prosecutor who’s now the Republican politician in New Mexico and not the current DA. I get them mixed up sometimes. So sue me,” she said.

