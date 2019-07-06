As the massive California earthquake last night hit, many people took cover, and that includes news anchors who were live on the air when it hit.

Anchors Juan Fernandez and Sara Donchey were in the middle of their newscast when the studio started shaking.

In the video above, you can see some visible shaking as the anchors inform the audience what’s going on.

“We’re experiencing very strong shaking,” Donchey said. “I think we need to get under the desk.”

They took cover as they went to break.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com