With a tumultuous week — even by President Donald Trump administration standards — winding down in Washington, one of the big three network news anchors tried to put the drama behind, and the drama still to come, in perspective.

In a stirring monologue to close out Thursday’s NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt put a postscript on the remarkable past two days in D.C.

“We are once again witnessing history,” Holt said. “There has been a lot to absorb over the last 48 hours. A formal impeachment inquiry. The release of notes on that conversation between President Trump and Ukraine’s president — detailing that ‘ask.’ And finally today the release of the whistleblower complaint itself.

The venerable anchor believes that what follows will only be worse — and sought to position his show as staying above the fray.

“If history is any guide this will only get uglier. And louder. And yes, further leach at this country’s political divide,” Holt said. “Which makes our collective challenge even more important: To listen. To ask. To examine the facts and demand nothing short of the truth. That’s what we endeavor to do here every night. And will continue to do as this story unfolds.”

