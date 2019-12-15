Rudy Giuliani was recently in Ukraine again, and he tweeted today saying he has evidence to share, decrying impeachment as “intended to obstruct” investigations into Obama-era corruption.

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: – Billions of laundered $

– Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

– Extortion

– Bribery

– DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Prior to Giuliani’s tweets today, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham was on Face the Nation and Margaret Brennan noted how Giuliani was at the White House just days ago.

Brennan asked, “Do you plan to look at the information he gathered? Is he credible?”

“Well, I don’t know what he found, but if he wants to come to the Judiciary Committee — Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’d be glad to talk to you,” Graham responded. “We can look at what Rudy’s got and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and anything else you want to look at after impeachment. But if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary Committee and testify about what he found, he’s welcome to do so.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]