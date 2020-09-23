Halfway through his Wednesday show, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs humbly chose as his “quote of the day” a passage from his own, glowing book about President Donald Trump.

In his paean to Trump, not-so-subtly titled The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever, Dobbs offers a tsunami of praise for the 45th president, perfectly in keeping with Dobbs’ long-standing precedent of seemingly never missing an opportunity to lather Trump with hagiographic and often self-reinforcing encomiums for nearly everything, up to and including two days of the week.

“The Lou Dobbs Tonight quote of the day comes from my new book,” Dobbs revealed, in a perhaps predictable choice. “In it I wrote about the president, quote: ‘If President Trump can win again, he would join Winston Churchill and Alexander the Great among the greatest leaders of world history.'”

But where would the Dobbs rank Trump historically if he latter doesn’t win re-election?

Not to worry, a clear-eyed Dobbs reassured his viewers, again quoting from his book.

“…And if he falls short, well, there is no point in considering the possibility. He’s a winner — the winner.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

