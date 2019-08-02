Bill Maher closed his first show back from vacation with a message to Democrats: voters have Trump fatigue and they’ll kick him out, but embracing “left-wing extremism” will only hurt them.

Maher recapped the most insane Trump news from the past month and brought up how a majority of Americans are tired of Trump’s tweeting and “unpresidential” behavior.

And right now, he continued, Trump fatigue is the best thing Democrats have going for them, because Americans are “tired of looking at his fat fucking face.”

He argued that “moderates who have Trump fatigue” will gladly vote for normalcy, but “they won’t trade it away for left-wing extremism.”

“All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump, and, of course, they’re blowing it,” he exclaimed, “coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in ‘America sucks.'”

Maher even made a point of saying while he’s not a fan of Joe Biden, people like him and polls show him beating Trump in crucial states.

And one of Maher’s guests as he went off was one of the Democrats running for president, Marianne Williamson, who popped into frame at one point:

