MSNBC’s John Heilemann, filling in for Nicolle Wallace Monday, opened by saying, “A racist president is now openly, nakedly, and brazenly telling us he intends to run a racist reelection campaign.”

Heilemann said there’s no question Trump’s a racist president, but after his tweets this weekend on Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings, he said, “That, my friends, is a racist message. It is racist to link minorities to disease and filth and crime, especially when it’s part of a pattern.”

The MSNBC host even showed a clip from an interview he conducted with Cummings in the wake of Trump’s election victory.

Heilemann elaborated that between Trump’s attacks on the “squad” and now this, “I just don’t understand other than putting out a press release from the Trump reelect saying ‘We are running a racist re-election campaign,’ I don’t know how much clearer it can be.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com