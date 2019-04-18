Mueller Reveals Trump’s First Reaction to Special Counsel: ‘This is the End of My Presidency. I’m F*cked’

Robert Mueller‘s report was released publicly on Thursday, and it contains a description of how President Donald Trump reacted after finding out that a special counsel would be appointed to investigate him.

The report cites notes from a Justice Department official, Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt, who recounted the moment former AG Jeff Sessions told Trump of Mueller’s appointment to investigate possible collusion between his campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election. Upon being informed, Trump “slumped” in his chair.

“Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m f*cked,” Trump said, before unleashing a furious tirade at Sessions.

After blasting Sessions and saying he was supposed to protect him, Trump called the upcoming investigation “the worst thing that ever happened to me.” That rage fueled his first efforts to remove Sessions as his attorney general. According to the report, Trump was dissuaded of doing so by several of his advisers, before Sessions eventually stepped down in 2018.

