Ocasio-Cortez Suggests End of Two Party System: ‘Four or Five’ Political Parties Would Be Fine

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested expanding the United States’s two party system in an interview Thursday.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd questioned the freshman congresswoman about whether her brand of Democratic socialism can appeal outside of her deep blue New York district, before probing about whether the two-party system reflects the diverse viewpoints of the country.

“Do you think it would be helpful for our system if we have four or five parties?” Todd asked.

The Democrat agreed. “Four or five, I think that’s fine,” she added.

“It sounds like the two major parties, you feel like, don’t serve this well,” Todd followed up.

“I think that it’s totally fine to say that a two party system is, especially in this time of gridlock, is sometimes a difficult thing to navigate,” she replied. “It’s a normal thing to say after these years and years and decades of gridlock. Saying, maybe something here is structurally wrong.”

“I think it’s a fine conversation to have,” she added.

Earlier in the interview, Ocasio-Cortez said she considers herself a capitalist, which she argued can be reconciled with her Democratic socialism.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

