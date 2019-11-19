MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow took home the win in the cable news ratings on Monday, the night before the Tuesday impeachment hearing.

The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. pulled in 3.393 million viewers — 593,000 of which were in the 25 to 54 demo.

Sean Hannity’s 9 p.m. Fox News show Hannity took second place in total viewership, bringing in 3.327 million viewers and 486,000 in the 25-54 demo, while Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. show Tucker Carlson Tonight came second to Maddow in the demo, with 508,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, and third overall, with 3.189 million.

Along with The Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, and Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News’ 5 p.m. show The Five was also one of the few shows to pull in over 3 million viewers: 3.194 in total, and 498,000 in the demo.

Nicolle Wallace, who controversially led MSNBC’s impeachment hearing coverage last week, came sixth in MSNBC’s total viewership ratings on Monday. Her 4 p.m. MSNBC show Deadline: White House received 1.916 million viewers and 218,000 in the demo.

At CNN, the most viewed show of the day was Chris Cuomo’s 9 p.m. show Cuomo Prime Time (at 1.287 million viewers and 316,000 in the demo), while the highest demo went to Anderson Cooper’s Anderson Cooper 360 (343,000 in the demo and 1.272 million viewers in total).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]