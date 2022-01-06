Ric Grenell Laments True Tragedy of January 6: Trump Getting Kicked Off Twitter

The way Richard Grenell apparently sees it, the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol as part of an effort to overthrow a presidential election is insignificant when compared to former President Donald Trump getting banned from Twitter.

Grenell, who served in the Trump administration as acting Director of National Intelligence, appeared on Newsmax Thursday to react to President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating the deadly riot of January 6, 2021. Biden tore into Trump for inciting the attack, by falsely claiming for months the 2020 election was stolen.

Countless failed lawsuits and investigations determined that the 2020 election was free and fair, a fact supported by Trump’s attorney general, William Barr.

On Newsmax, Grenell claimed that Democrats are “dramatizing this whole January 6th because they want to seize elections forever” through voting reform efforts.

“You want to talk about the attack on our democracy? It’s mail in ballots without checking the voter rolls and not requiring voter ID,” Grenell said. “If you’re against voter ID in this country, you’re trying to cheat. That’s the reality.”

Grenell went on to claim that what really made January 6th a day of infamy was Trump losing his Twitter account.

“Let me finish with this, January 6th was a terrible day because it’s the day Big Tech and the media kicked President Trump off Twitter and silenced his voice. That was the day that was an attack on our democracy.”

Side note: Trump wasn’t actually kicked off Twitter on Jan. 6. His ban actually happened two days later, and Twitter explained that this decision was made due to concern that Trump’s tweets had the possibility of inciting further political violence.

Grenell continued to equivocate by invoking the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting, and the destructive riots that occurred amid protests for racial justice in 2020.

“There’s no anniversary for that,” he lamented.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

