Rudy Giuliani: If It Weren’t for Media Haters, AG Barr Would Be ‘Getting Praised Today’

In an appearance that President Donald Trump teased on Twitter Saturday night, Rudy Giuliani called out the “all these media people who hate” Trump for trying to make Attorney General William Barr look bad.

“Attorney General Barr is not legally required to even release the full Mueller report. The report is written to be given to the attorney general. All of a sudden everybody is criticizing him when he did everything he could to do the summary, do the required reductions and they are still gunning for him,” host Jeanine Pirro said to Giuliani at the top of her show.

Giuliani then suggested people likely don’t even believe what is being said about Barr.

“This looks like completely phony political garbage,” Giuliani stressed.

Trump’s lawyer then noted that Barr is “a very distinguished member of the bar. He is not going to put his reputation in jeopardy to do anything dishonest or sneaky.”

He then said the problem was the media and their disdain for Trump.

“If it weren’t President Trump and all these media people who hate him,” Giuliani explained, Barr would “be getting praised today for having restored a sense of law and justice and sanity to what had become a media circus.”

Watch above, via Fox News

