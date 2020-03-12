<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Full Frontal host Samatha Bee ripped the Trump administration for its handling of the coronavirus and Fox News personalities for their coverage of the pandemic Wednesday night.

The host began by stating that the show would not have an audience: “Tonight we are going on a weird, wild journey together because, due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus, we wanted to do the responsible thing and not have an audience.”

“Alright, the world is ending, but let’s pretend we’re still going to have an actual election in November!” she continued moving into a political riff. “Who fucking knows?!”

Contrasting former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) canceling their rallies to President Donald Trump declining to do the same, Bee said, “Meanwhile, our president is bravely denying anything is wrong.”

“At least conservatives are following the president’s terrifying spread of misinformation,” Bee continued.

Bee then paused to play a series of clips from Fox News hosts and pundits — including one from primetime host Tucker Carlson blaming China for the virus.

Carlson has also been critical of Trump and the administration regarding the coronavirus, and outlets other than Fox have referred to the virus by its place of origin.

Another clip in Bee’s montage included a segment from Fox’s morning show, Fox and Friends, where co-host Brian Kilmeade demanded China apologize for the virus.

“China, we know it’s not your bad. But could you please send Brian Kilmeade an edible arrangement so he’ll shut the fuck up?” Bee reacted.

Bee continued by taking shots at Fox’s The Five panel, joking that the show is the “racist orchestra” of Fox News

“Tying coronavirus to China and Chinese people isn’t just a racist dog whistle, it’s a whole racist orchestra,” Bee continued. “It’s a mighty, mighty racist bass tone, which brings me to this important point: The coronavirus is not an excuse to be racist.”

“I know racism is like America’s weighted blanket,” she said. “When everything is stressful, nothing makes us feel more secure than treating other people like trash.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

